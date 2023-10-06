Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Friday, LDA teams demolished/sealed several buildings at Pine Avenue, Valentia Town, Johar Town and Punjab University Town for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

کمشنر لاہور و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے ٹیموں کا جوہر ٹاﺅن اور ملحقہ علاقوں میں آپریشن۔ متعددغیرقانونی املاک کو سربمہر و مسمار کر دیا۔نوٹسز پر عملدرآمد نہ کر نے پر ان املاک کے خلاف ایکشن لیا گیا۔@commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/sZymIbJLLv — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 6, 2023

LDA teams partially demolished several buildings at Khayaban-e-Jinnah, Jagawar Chowk and Allah Hu Chowk in Johar Town, Valentia Town and Pine Avenue. Teams sealed a café in Johar Town, Moiz Steel and Makki Oil on Defense Road for illegal commercial use.

LDA teams sealed community centre and a restaurant in Punjab University Town.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.