The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have resolved to work together in the national interest, sources said on Monday.

The resolve came during a telephonic conversation between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, the sources added.e.

The PPP leader congratulated the PML-N supremo on his return to the country on October 21 after ending a four-year self-imposed exile in London.

Both the leaders agreed that all stakeholders will play their role in saving the state, they also said.

The leaders of two major political parties of the country also agreed to take important decisions to provide relief to the inflation-hit masses. Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Karachi, PPP Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari said the telephonic conversation between the two leaders took place last month following Nawaz’s return to the country.