Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday expressed hope that the country’s next prime minister will not be from “Lahore” — the stronghold of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

Speaking to media in Karachi, the former foreign minister said that his party will contest the polls “on its own” and on the basis of its “Even if our [political] opponents unite [against us] they won’t be able to defeat the PPP,” Bilawal said. “The PPP won yesterday despite not being in government,” he added.

The party chairman also claimed that his party will mirror LB by-polls success in upcoming general elections.

“It is necessary that PPP forms the government [in order to] introduce people-friendly projects.”