Nawaz leaving for London tomorrow

By
admin
-
284

Desk Report
Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will be leaving for London to receive medical treatment there on Monday morning by a commercial flight.
According to a news channel, Mian Nawaz Sharif will be accompnied by his younger brother and President PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan.
Nawaz Sharif will be travelling by Qatar Airways flight QR-629 instead of air ambulance at 9.5 AM Monday. The return air tickets for Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan have been booked for November 27.

