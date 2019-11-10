Nawaz leaving for London tomorrow

Desk Report

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif will be leaving for London to receive medical treatment there on Monday morning by a commercial flight.

According to a news channel, Mian Nawaz Sharif will be accompnied by his younger brother and President PML-N Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan.

Nawaz Sharif will be travelling by Qatar Airways flight QR-629 instead of air ambulance at 9.5 AM Monday. The return air tickets for Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Dr Adnan have been booked for November 27.