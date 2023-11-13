Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is reaching Quetta on Tuesday (Nov 14) for forging new alliances and boosting his party’s organisation in Balochistan, as the three-time prime minister, despite his disqualification, eyes fourth term in office.

Nawaz – who is regarded as the comeback man – is confident of regaining power after his conviction in the NAB cases to achieve what has been considered an impossible by many who predicted the end of politics just like during his pervious exile when Pervez Musharraf had deported him to Saudi Arabia.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz – the party’s chief organiser will accompany him for his visit to Balochistan where he is expected to close a seat-adjustment deal with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) which is now led by Khalid Magsi.

The Balochistan-based party had parted ways with the PTI-led ruling alliance, paving the way for the success of a no-confidence motion which propelled Shehbaz to the prime minister’s office for a 16-month-longstint.

The planned agreement with the BAP comes after the PML-N last week secured a similar deal with the MQM-P in Sindh where discussions are onfor extending the electoral collaboration to other parties like PirPagara’s PML-F and the JUI-F.

Nawaz is also expected to meet over 20 prominent political leaders andseveral of them will join the PML-N, boosting the party’s prospects in February 8 general elections.

The visit also has a great symbolic significance given that it was Balochistan where the downfall of his government began after the change in party loyalty and shifting alliances ended the tenure of the then chief minister Sanaullah Zehri.

Both Zehri and Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch had left the PML-N and later joined the PPP after criticising Nawaz and his policies after he accused the establishment of toppling his government, conviction and the controversial elections in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N team is already in Karachi to meet MQM-P and other parties’ leadership.