During a joint press conference on Sunday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed resolve the judicial reforms.

Addressing a press conference by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in Karachi, Rafique stressed the need for electoral adjustment in a bid to take the country out of economic and political crises.

“No talks had been held between us [PML-N, MQM-P] in terms of the seat adjustment,” Rafiq added.

Former federal minister said: “The alliance between the PML-N and MQM-P will turn out to be fruitful for the country. The seat adjustment is necessary ahead of the elections”.

The PML-N leader stated, “The manifesto of the electoral alliance will also focus on the system of justice, judicial reforms, and bureaucratic reforms. We don’t accept the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law”.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui urged the need to uphold the country’s constitution.

We have to accept that the country is facing a myriad of issues. He opposed the political vendetta.

Underscoring the importance of putting up efforts to strengthen the democracy, Siddiqui said: “There is a need to uphold such a form of democracy that will reap the benefits for the people in general”.

Khalid Maqbool said “We [MQM-P, PML-N] are going to enter the partnership that will lead the country towards prosperity”.