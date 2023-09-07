A cop Anti-Right Force of police was critically injured after ran over by a tractor trolley near Data Darbar Lahore on Thursday. Police arrested suspects.

According to details, five people riding a tractor trolley attempting to cross barrier and head towards Data Darbar were signaled to stop by Anti-Right Force personnel.

The driver of tractor trolley instead of stopping, ran the vehicle over the cop resultantly his three ribs and right arms was fractured.

The injured cop was shifted to hospital for treatment and police arrested all suspects who were investigated after registering a case against them at respective police station.—INP