INTERNATIONAL fame astronaut Namira Salim’s historic voyage to space is a sign of Pakistan’s growing presence in space exploration. Namira born in Karachi, is a Pakistani astronaut, explorer and artiste. She holds a Master degree of International Affairs from Columbia University and her personal efforts led to the diplomatic accreditation between Pakistan and Monaco in February 2009. Pakistan’s first female astronaut Namira Salim embarked on space voyage from the United States for her space journey from the Virgin Galactic commercial space liner.

Namira who hoisted Pakistan’s flag at the North Pole in 2007 has begun her celestial expedition on October 5, 2023. For the voyage she arrived in Dallas, Texas from Karachi.

On this occasion, she said, “I am very grateful that my country has supported me a lot. I will take the flag of Pakistan into space with great pride.” Namira also holds the distinction of being the first Asian and first Pakistani to skydive over Mount Everest in 2008. Dubai-based lady is first Pakistani astronaut who hoisted the Pakistani flag at the North Pole in 2007 and South Pole in 2008.

At the end of June this year, Virgin Galactic succeeded in taking the first commercial flight to space but this flight carried experts from Italy instead of ordinary tourists. In August and September, the company launched the first space flight for tourists into space. This time Namira is the part of the mission and she has her seat in the cabin of the company’s VSS Unity spacecraft. She is also among 100 people who purchased tickets of this American company for the space tourism. She had bought the ticket for this trip in 2006 and now she is getting a chance to visit space.

Belonging to a Pakistani family settled in Southern France, Namira Salim, is the first Pakistani to travel into space. She has officially been recognised as the ‘First Pakistani Astronaut’ by the Government of Pakistan in 2006. In 2007, Namira served as Honorary Ambassador of Tourism for Pakistan, appointed by the Ministry of Tourism. She is also a peace activist and was conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2011. Namira Salim, Honorary Consul of Pakistan, HSH Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco and H.E. Mr. Michel Roger, former Prime Minister of Monaco at the inauguration of the First Consulate of Pakistan to the Principality of Monaco in March 2012.

Despite the Virgin Galactic crash in November 2014, Namira remained loyal to its spaceflight programme and was the only female founder to appear live from Monaco during global interviews with top British broadcast and print media.

Namira is the Founder of Space Trust that promotes space as the new frontier for peace via novel peace theme initiatives to inspire change, encourage dialogue and enrich education. Its inaugural event, an interactive exhibition and conference was held in the presence of HSH Prince Albert II, Sovereign Prince of Monaco on 29 November 2015, a high profile initiative, for which Namira secured official partnerships with State Space Corporation – ROSCOSMOS, the Russian Space Agency, SUPARCO, the National Space Agency of Pakistan and other leading establishments affiliated to the Princely Government.

Namira’s art has come to voice global issues at top UN and UNESCO summits, in addition to her events and exhibits under the Patronage of Royalty from Monaco and the UAE. In May 2002, she held a solo exhibit “Peace Making with Nation Souls” which was an official supporting event to the UN General Assembly Special Session for Children. In October 2000, she exhibited solo at UNESCO’s Executive Board under the theme Peace & Soul. In September 2000, Namira held a solo exhibition “Purely A Soul Affair” and in May 2011 a documentary launch, “Beyond the Poles” in Dubai, under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman Emirates Airline & Group for the inspiration of the youth. The documentary, filmed and directed by Namira, captured her journey to the three poles and milestone events with Sir Branson and Virgin Galactic since 2006. It premiered in Pakistan at the largest Air force Academy in Risalpur in May 2011, upon the personal invitation of Chief of Air Staff and in France during the OIC Day at UNESCO in September 2011. Through all her art exhibits and polar expeditions, Namira Salim has been honoured for avidly promoting peace and goodwill. On 23 March 2011, President of Pakistan conferred Namira with one of the country’s highest civil decoration “ Tamgha-e-Imtiaz” (Medal of Excellence). She was awarded the Power 100 Trailblazer Award by Pakistan Power 100, in London in September 2013 for her efforts to promote international peace and harmony. Namira Salim also had the distinction of being placed on the Pakistan Power 100’s “Women Power 100” .

Namira Saleem is a role model for all females and is a source of pride for the country and its people. Her voyage to space will undoubtedly showcase a positive image of Pakistan as a peace-loving and progressive nation. However, it’s important to note that Pakistan is still striving to realize its dream of active space exploration, and SUPARCO, which is currently inactive and non-result-oriented, needs a revitalized approach.

—The writer is editor, book ambassador political analyst and author of several books based in Islamabad.

