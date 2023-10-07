Articles and letters may be edited for the purposes of clarity and space. They are published in good faith with a view to enlightening all the stakeholders. However, the contents of these writings may not necessarily match the views of the newspaper.

Rights of citizens

In any democratic society, the rights of citizens stand as the cornerstone upon which the entire edifice of governance and social harmony is built. These rights enshrined in constitutions and upheld by the rule of law, serve as a safeguard against tyranny and ensure that individuals can lead lives free from oppression and discrimination. The fundamental rights of citizens are not merely a legal construct; they are the embodiment of a nation’s commitment to the principles of justice, equality, and human dignity.

One of the most fundamental rights of citizens is the right to life and personal security. This basic right underscores the importance of protecting individuals from harm, both from the state and from fellow citizens.

It extends to safeguarding citizens from arbitrary detention, torture, and extrajudicial violence. A society that respects and upholds this right ensures that its citizens can live without fear, pursue their aspirations, and contribute to the progress of the nation.

Moreover, the right to freedom of speech and expression is another vital element of citizens’ rights.

This right empowers individuals to voice their opinions, critique their government, and participate in public discourse. It not only allows for the exchange of ideas but also serves as a check on the abuse of power. In a world where information is a potent tool, the freedom to express one’s thoughts is an essential safeguard against censorship and authoritarianism.

In addition to these core rights, citizens also have the right to equality before the law, freedom of religion, and the right to participate in free and fair elections. These rights collectively form the bedrock of a just and inclusive society. The responsibility of upholding these rights does not solely fall on the government; it is a shared commitment of all citizens to respect each other’s rights and ensure harmonious coexistence.

SADIA YOUSUF

Karachi

Child protection laws

In an era marked by significant societal changes, the importance of robust child protection laws cannot be overstated. These laws serve as a safeguard for our most vulnerable citizens – our children. Their purpose extends beyond merely preventing abuse and neglect; they are instrumental in shaping the foundation of a safer and more nurturing society.

This article explores the significance of child protection laws, shedding light on the dire need for their continuous enhancement.

Child protection laws encompass a wide array of regulations and policies, all aimed at shielding children from various forms of harm. This includes physical abuse, sexual exploitation, neglect and emotional maltreatment. These laws are a testament to our commitment to the holistic development of our future generations.

Child protection laws are not confined to punitive measures; they are equally proactive. These laws mandate the reporting of suspected child abuse, ensuring that professionals, such as teachers, healthcare workers and social workers, can promptly recognize signs of abuse and take appropriate action. Early intervention is crucial in preventing severe cases of abuse and ensuring children receive timely support.

A critical aspect of child protection laws is the establishment of legal consequences for those who violate them. Perpetrators of child abuse or neglect can face criminal charges, which may result in imprisonment.

These penalties serve as a deterrent, discouraging potential abusers from harming children. As society evolves, so do the threats to children’s safety. Child protection laws must adapt to new challenges, such as cyber-bullying and online exploitation. Regular review and updates by policymakers are essential to ensure these laws remain effective in safeguarding children in a changing world.

SADIA YOUSUF

Karachi

Good governance

The current issue of Pakistan is poverty; the opportunities are going down day by day. Pakistan is losing her young talent which will be the biggest issue to prosper the future. The new talent is worthlessly fallen on the road, don’t know why? Where have the opportunities gone? Pakistan’s 40% population lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank. This is only because of bad governance and nepotism that hang Pakistan in poverty and the corrupt system. A record breaking 800000 left the country in the first half of 2023, almost one lakh from them are highly skilled and professional like doctors, engineers, IT experts, nurses and accountants.

Because they found that they have no value in Pakistan, rapidly people are leaving the country to make their future stable, it’s a very worrying condition for Pakistan.

The country is Between a Rock and a Hard Place. The system has to shake up.

AREEBA ALTAF KANASRO

Larkana