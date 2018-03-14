Kech is one of the biggest districts of Balochistan where people have to undergo a lot of inconvenience on account of lack of NADRA Offices. There is only one NADRA Office in the whole of Kech and the people from different {far flung} areas like Mand, Tump, Zamuran, Bulida and Dasht have to travel to this only NADRA Office; especially women have to face a lot of trouble because they have to bring their kids with them as well.

Many poor even can’t manage their three times meal but still they are compelled to come because NIC is essential for everyone in this age. Therefore, it is our humble request to the honourable Chief Minister of Balochistan to look into this serious issue of people and it would be his benevolence on the people of the area if their this problem is solved.

FAREED RAZAQ

Turbat, Balochistan

