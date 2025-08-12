May 9 cases: SC issues notices to Punjab govt on eight bail appeals of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Punjab government on eight appeals filed by PTI founder Imran Khan seeking bail in cases related to the May 9 incidents.

A SC three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi heard the appeals while the relevant officials were also present there in court.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi observed that the findings in the bail orders would not be examined at this stage, observing that delving into legal issues prematurely could potentially prejudice one party’s case.

“We are not touching the legal findings for now; issuing notices to the parties today,” Chief Justice Afridi remarked.

The CJP said both sides’ counsel should assist the court on legal questions and be prepared on the issues by the next hearing.

The bench questioned whether the final observations could be given in a bail matter and directed the lawyers to prepare arguments on this point.

The court then issued notices to the Punjab government and adjourned further proceedings on the eight bail appeals until August 19.

Just a day ago, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi and awarded 10 years jail to other party leaders including Yasmeen Rashid and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry while Aliya Hamza and Sanam were sentenced to five years in jail in cases related to May 9 riots.