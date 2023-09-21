The National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday sent back references against politicians to accountability courts after Supreme Court struck down some sections of the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance last year.

The accountability watchdog held an ‘emergency meeting’ after the Supreme Court’s verdict on a petition filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the amendments made to the National Accountability Ordinance last year by the previous coalition govt.

Meanwhile, in light of the Supreme Court’s judgment last Friday annulling the amendments to NAB laws, the accountability watchdog has chosen to reopen the cases against at least 80 persons, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.