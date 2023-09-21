Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has claimed that she spent five months twice in death cell but she did not give up as God had given her strength and courage to go through all this.

“Anyone else stood by my father’s side or not but one thing is sure I was there for him,” said Maryam Nawaz while addressing Muslim Students Federation leaders in Lahore on Wednesday.

She stated that she clearly told her father Nawaz Sharif that all those people who wanted to make her “weakness” for him would see her becoming a power for him.

Maryam Nawaz also said that she assisted her father long ago in tiny matters and finally he asked her to join him in his political struggle, and made it clear that it was not an easy path.

“I faced around 200 appearances before different courts during the scorching heat despite the fact that I was innocent. I faced these cases along with my father. I left my mother behind on the death bed to face Adiala jail while my father realized that I was unable to go through the jail in the scorching

heat of June and July that time. A small fan was there which hardly functioned and my father asked me to be patient. Later, he realized my power and strength and then he never asked me again to be patient,” said the PML-N vice-president while addressing the ceremony.

She stated that PML-N is the party which laid the foundation of Pakistan. She stated Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was, is and would be their leader. The PML-N chief organizer reiterated that Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan on October 21 while presenting a brief introduction of her father.

“Nawaz Sharif is the only man in 250 million people who became prime minister of this country three times but he was ousted from the office because of different reasons but his service is quite clear to everyone,”. Nawaz Sharif, she said, served the country, and there would be left nothing if his service was excluded in the 75 years of the history of Pakistan.