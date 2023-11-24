The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country witnessed a decrease of 10.1 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding months of the last year.

During July-October, as many as 370,966 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 412,825 units in July-October (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 6 per cent from 345,381 units to 322,260 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 63 per cent from 13,532 units to 4,995 units during the months under review.—APP