ISLAMABAD – Chinese delegation, led by Ambassador Jiang Zaidong visited the Special Investment Facilitation Council on September 20, 2023.

The visit of a top diplomat holds significance in strengthening the bilateral relations between Islamabad and Beijing. During a meeting with DG SIFC, Ambassador Zaidong hailed the SIFC initiative for attracting investments from friendly countries including China.

The dignitary further shows Chinese resolve to bring in more investment through SIFC and elevate Pak-China economic cooperation to new heights.

DG SIFC assured an all-out facilitation of Chinese investment and created an enabling environment through policy interventions.

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) approved multiple projects presented by various ministries to attract investments from friendly nations, under the umbrella of the council, in key sectors like agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, information technology, and energy.

Beijing remained a significant investor in Pakistan for several years. The two sides hold a close economic relationship, with China involved in various infrastructure and development projects in Pakistan.

SIFC programme is said to dovetail with the entire multi-billion project CPEC and serve as a propeller for progress.