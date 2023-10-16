The Ministry of Information and Culture at a meeting called “Kankor of Cultural and Art Works 1402” said that it will provide professional work opportunities in government departments.

Khairullah Khair Khwah, the acting Minister, said that there are currently good conditions for work and development in the country.

“If we use the opportunities and talent, we can remain a good foundation for our next generation,” said the acting minister of information and culture.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister said that Islamic Emirate pays special attention to cultural and artistic sectors.

According to him, in a competition held by the ministry, the country’s cultural figures recorded 488 cultural pieces, of which 99 have been selected for this year’s awards.

“In the art and culture sector, where these elites are sitting and being awarded, what else can be an example that the Islamic Emirate appreciates art?” said Atiqullah Azizi, deputy minister of culture and arts.

“In this year’s Kankor program, we collected works in seven sections,” said Saifur Rahman Mohammadi, head of people’s culture at the Ministry of Information and Culture.

According to the officials of the Ministry, considering the cultural content and opinions of the judges, these works have been selected.

Mohammad Daud Arabzai in literature, Yama Habibi in theater, Yama Sakhi, director of the television program in the journalism section were among the pioneers who received the first place.

The Director of Information and Culture of Kandahar also said that cultural and artistic works have a special place in the civilization of the world and Islam.

“The artistic and cultural pieces of this country have had a special place and privilege in the history of civilization and the Islamic world both before and after Islam,” said

Inaamullah Samangani, Director of Kandahar’s Information and Culture.

Some of the participants consider such competitions and programs to be effective.

“We had a lot of strong photos this year, almost from the EPH team we had 15 pieces, all of them with strong effects.” said Abdul Naser, a participant.

“We need to participate in these programs.” said Lida, another participant.

The Ministry of Information and Culture has also established an exhibition for cultural and artistic works competition, in which cultural and artistic works have been displayed.