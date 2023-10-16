The outgoing ambassador of Japan in Kabul, Takashi Okada, in his farewell meeting with the deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, discussed Japan’s efforts to expand Islamic Emirate’s relations with the international community and the provision of humanitarian assistance, the Arg said in a statement.

“The Deputy Prime Minister thanked Okada for his mission and assistance to the government and people of Afghanistan,” the Arg wrote.

The Islamic Emirate’s spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said that the two sides also discussed security issues.

“The relations of the Islamic Emirate and Japan are very good, and these relations will pave the way for the development of the two countries.

We will not allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against others,” he said. The analysts said that the interim government should try to increase its relations with the international community to overcome the current challenges.

“Japan is a country which can bring good changes in all areas as it has good relations with all world,” said Imal Dost, political analyst.

“Japan is a productive, industrial and a country close to Afghanistan and it can also provide welfare assistance,” said Aziz Maarij, a former diplomat.

This comes as on Saturday Okada met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to bid him goodbye, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X.

Okada said that his mission in Afghanistan has ended and now Takayushi Kormaya will be the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan, according to Balkhi.