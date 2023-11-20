To promote peace and tourism in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, the Pakistan Army, in collaboration with the Pakistan Cycling Federation and Frontier Corps North, has launched the Mohmand-Bajaur Peace Cycling Race.

The two-day event, from November 18 to 19, 2023, witnessed the participation of 120 cyclists from all four provinces and Islamabad. Covering a challenging 40-kilometer circuit through the picturesque districts of Mohmand and Bajaur, the race kicked off at Cadet College Mohmand and concluded at the symbolic Nahqi Tunnel.

Notably, local cyclists from Mohmand and Bajaur made their debut, adding a grassroots touch to the national event.

The Mohmand-Bajaur Peace Cycling Race aims to not only showcase the athletic prowess of cyclists, but also to draw attention to the potential for peace and tourism in the tribal regions.

The organisers envision the event as a catalyst for fostering unity and understanding in an area that has historically faced various challenges.

The concluding ceremony celebrated the achievements of the participants and reinforce the broader objectives of the race.

By highlighting the natural beauty and rich cultural heritage of the region, the event aspires to attract tourists and contribute to the economic development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.—INP