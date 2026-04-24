Modernizing airports

PAKISTAN’S aviation infrastructure is on the verge of a transformative improvement, with the federal government implementing a “one-window” clearance system at airports nationwide. The high-level consultative meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, took important decisions to modernize passenger processing and ensure that our airports reflect efficiency, safety and international standards.

The core of this strategy is straightforward yet impactful: Replacing multiple departmental checkpoints with a single, integrated screening point. This change is expected to reduce terminal congestion and minimize delays that have long frustrated travelers. Deploying e-gates and advanced scanning technology will significantly accelerate the clearance process for both domestic and international passengers. The joint counters and integrated operations highlight the importance of institutional coordination in managing the growing volume of air traffic. Furthermore, the modernization plan also addresses airfield safety, with specialized machinery being procured to prevent bird strikes, ensuring that both aircraft and passengers are protected in line with global aviation safety norms. Airports are more than points of departure and arrival; they are the face of a nation. Travellers form their first impressions based on the efficiency, organization and hospitality of the airport experience. Places such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Singapore have set benchmarks in this regard, demonstrating how seamless airport operations enhance a nation’s international image. Pakistan’s efforts to streamline passenger processing and upgrade infrastructure are therefore a vital step toward presenting a professional, modern face to the world, signaling that our aviation sector is capable of meeting global expectations. This is a significant step in the right direction, promising to enhance Pakistan’s image on the global stage. At the same time, it is crucial that these advancements do not come at the expense of travelers’ rights and convenience. There have been complaints of passengers being offloaded despite having valid documentation. While strict vigilance is necessary to ensure security, it must be balanced with fairness. Travellers who meet all legal requirements should not be subjected to undue stress, delays or financial loss. Efficient processes should go hand in hand with respect for passengers, ensuring that modernization improves the overall travel experience rather than adding complications.