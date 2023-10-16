NEW YORK – A six-year-old Palestinian boy was stabbed to death while his mother sustained multiple knife wounds after they were attacked by their landlord in the United States over being Muslim amid on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.

Will County Sherriff’s Office in a statement said that Joseph M. Czuba aged 71) staged the targeted attack against his tenants, who are Palestinian-American – on Saturday last near the 16200 block of S. Lincoln Highway in Unincorporated Plainfield Township

Both victims were transported to a local area hospital for treatment. The thirty-two (32) year-old female was transported in serious condition and had over a dozen stab wounds to her body. The female victim is recovering from her injuries at a local area hospital and is expected to survive this brutal attack.

“The six-year-old male was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The boy later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by a doctor. On 10/15/2023, an autopsy was conducted on the six-year-old victim. The forensic pathologist conducting the autopsy removed the knife from the abdomen of the boy at that time. The six-year-old boy was stabbed twenty-six (26) times throughout his body. The knife used in this attack is a twelve-inch serrated military style knife that has a seven-inch blade,” read official statement.

Joseph Czuba was charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Hate Crime (2 counts), and Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon. Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.