Pakistan citizens who are planning to visit France for tourism are required to obtain the short-term Schengen visa to enter the European country.

Visa applications submitted in Pakistan are examined by the French Embassy in Islamabad; only the Embassy is authorised to take decisions about visas.

For short-stay visa applications, you need to submit your application well in advance of the date of departure since it takes 15 to 20 days minimum to obtain a short-stay visa after the interview at the embassy.

Documents Required for France Visit Visa

The supporting documents to be provided are as follows:

A travel document, passport, issued less than 10 years ago, containing at least two blank pages, with a period of validity at least 3 months longer than the date on which you intend to leave the Schengen Area or, in the case of a long stay, at least three months longer than the expiry date of the visa requested. Be sure to transmit (scan) ALL PAGES of your travel document containing visas, entry and exit stamps or any other inscription.

Reservation confirmation of an organised trip or any other document describing the planned programme.

Reservation of a return ticket or travel itinerary.

Proofs of the professional situation (employment contract, work certificate mentionning the duration, dates and purpose of the trip, tax return for the previons 2 years) or any document relating to the applicant’s personal links in the country of residence.

Bank statements for the last 6 months, salary slip for the last 3 months, pension certificate.

Proof of accomodation (in case of accommodation at a private individual) or hotel reservation or lease agreement.

Travel health insurance certificate valid for all Shengen States. List of approved insurance companies : https://pk.ambafrance.org/Nouvel-article.

France Visit Visa Application Fee

The applicant is required to pay 80 euros for his/her visit visa application.

Minimum Bank statement for France Schengen Visit Visa from Pakistan

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in France. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount France EUR 65 (if staying with a friend or family member or staying in a hotel), EUR 120 (if having a partial hotel reservation), or EUR 120 (if having no accommodation arrangements)

As of November 21, 2023, one euro is equal to Rs310. It means you need to have around Rs1.116.000 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in France with hotel accommodation.