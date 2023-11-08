Pakistan nationals are required to obtain the Finland Schengen visit visa before leaving for the European country.

The short-stay visa allows eligible travelers to travel to Finland and the Schengen Area, without the hassle of border crossings or applying for separate visas for each country on their European itinerary.

With the Finland Schengen Visa in hand, the applicant gains access to 27 Schengen states: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Finland, and Switzerland.

This visa, also called the Finland Tourist Visa, allows you to visit each Schengen state. However, Finland should be the primary destination where you plan to spend most of your time within the Schengen Zone.

With this visa travelers are allowed a maximum stay of 90 days Per Entry within a 180-day period.

Minimum Bank Statement for Finland Visit Visa

In addition to various requirements including valid passport and insurance document, the applicants must prove that they have enough funds to support their stay. The funds need to be sufficient for your stay and return or continuation trip. If you have a valid return ticket, its value reduces the amount of funds you are required to have with you.

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Finland. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Finland 30 Euro

As of November 8, 2023, one Euro is equal to 304. It means you need to have around Rs273,600 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Finland.