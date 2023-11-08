LAHORE – The Traffic Police Punjab is the competent authority to issue driving license to citizens of the province after assessing their driving skills.

It is mandatory for citizens to carrying the license cards with them while driving the vehicles as it can be demanded by police officials from them at any time for verification.

In case of failing to provide the driving permit, a traffic challan is issued to the citizen by the police.

The traffic police in province have launched an online service enabling license holders to download the soft copy of their licenses on their mobile phones. They case show it to the policemen when demanded for verification.

Download e-license in Rawalpindi

Citizens of Rawalpindi need to simply visit the website; http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk. You will find the e-license option in the License Info tab.

After selecting the e-license option, you need to add your CNIC number and date of birth. Later, click the download button and you will get the PDF copy of the license.