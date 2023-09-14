State Bank of Pakistan has decided to maintain the status quo and keep the key policy rate unchanged at 22 per cent.

The central bank issued a press release on Thursday, saying the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent. It said “This decision takes into account the latest inflation outturn reflecting the continuing declining trend in inflation from its peak of 38 percent in May to 27.4 percent in August 2023.”

“Even though global oil prices have risen recently and are being passed on to consumers through adjustment in administered energy prices, inflation is projected to remain on the downward trajectory, especially from the second half of this year,” it said.

“As such, real interest rates continue to remain in positive territory on a forward-looking basis. Moreover, the expected ease in supply constraints owing to better agriculture output and the recent administrative measures against speculative activity in the FX and commodity markets would also support the inflation outlook.”

Officials reviewed four key developments since its July meeting and said that agriculture outlook has improved, based on the latest data on cotton arrivals, better input conditions, and satellite data indicating healthy vegetation of other crops whereas global oil prices have been rising and are now stands around $90/barrel level.

MPC said current account posted a deficit in July 2023 after remaining in surplus for the last four months, depicting impact of the recent ease in import curbs while recent administrative and regulatory measures aimed at improving availability of essential food commodities and curbing illegal activities in the foreign exchange market have begun to yield results which according to SBP helped in narrowing the gap between the interbank and open market exchange rates.