Measured response

Muhammad Usman

On wee hours of night Feb 26, 2019, aircrafts of IAF violated airspace of Pakistan and released their payloads in haste on trees in area of Balakot while escaping because of fear of swiftly approaching aircrafts of PAF to intercept them. Though it was an abortive attempt but by its implications, for Pakistan, Indian flagrant action was much more than a transgression into its space. In aftermath of 9/11, US set two dangerous precedents. One, US could bring its enemies to justice or take the justice to them in order to do the justice. Two, Bush’s doctrine of preemptive strikes to take the battle to the enemy, disrupt his plans and confront the worst threats before they emerge. Taking the advantage of environments against terrorism, over period of times, India tried to emulate US to advance its vaulting ambition of establishing its hegemony in the region. In wake of an attack on its Parliament in 2001 and Mumbai attack, it was mobilization of troops on borders to cow down Pakistan. After Uri attack on 18 Sep 2016, it was drama of fake surgical strike along the Line of Control to uproot bases of terrorism from where threat springs.

With Pulwama incident, Modi government found a trigger to bully Pakistan. They chose to use it bizarrely to also turn around their sagging fortunes in their forthcoming general elections. Said Indian incursion was unacceptable to Pakistan because it crossed its red line despite a stern warning of retaliation. While also making a peace overture, Imran Khan had darkly warned India that Pakistan would not think of retaliation but would retaliate if India opts to mess with Pakistan. Indian blatant action was fraught with dangerous connotations. It would have given India a standing presumed right of hot pursuit to engage militants/terrorists inside Pakistan as according to India its instant action was directed against a complex of JeM at Jaba near Balakot, allegedly involved in Pulwama attack. By this measure, one could act as jury, judge and executioner at same time. It could have added currency to Indian propaganda of alleging Pakistan of harbouring and abetting militants/terrorists. It could create doubts about resolve of Pakistan to defend itself in face of indomitable odds. The doubts of such sort could have ultimately, impinged on core basis of its credible nuclear deterrent. To its hard luck, India was grossly mistaken because neither it is a US nor Pakistan is an Afghanistan or Iraq. Pakistan is a nuclear power. With presence of so much at stake, it could ill afford to sit mute. Inaction was no choice. It had to act to put all imagined possibilities at rest and Pakistan did it clinically with clockwork precision.

On following day, self-assured DG ISPR, announced calmly that now it is turn of India. India to wait for the response as spelled out before India decided to roll the ball; our response would be different and would come differently. On Feb 27, 2019, PAF engaged six targets across the Line of Control in IOK with exclusive purpose of making it clear that Pakistan has the capability and could do it. Our pilots locked on the targets. They had option to fire but engaged open spaces while keeping safe distances because its exclusive purpose was only as highlighted above. In process, they found two Indian aircrafts and shot them with masterly marksmanship which added luster to their magnificent performance, already under their belt. One Indian aircraft fell into IOK. Other one fell on our side and its survived pilot was also taken into custody.

The dual clearly belonged to Pakistan but it did not gloat because in war between two nulear armed rivals, no one wins. It is only humanity which loses. Instead Pakistan offered an olive branch to India to talk for peace. On upcoming night, there was a danger of missiles’ attack by India however, it did not materialize. What happened in between, remains unknown but leaves much to speculate nevertheless, US intervened actively which enabled Trump to hint de-escalation between India and Pakistan. PM Imran khan announced release of captured Indian pilot as gesture of peace while also narrating a leaf from history; we have heard of two kings, Bahadar Shah Zafar and Tipu Sultan. Both had choice between death and surrender. Bahadar Shah Zafar chose surrender and languished in captivity for rest of his life. Tipu Sultan chose death over surrender and he is our hero. This had a message.

To cap it all, at all stages, response of Pakistan was marked with clarity, timeliness, responsibility and grace. It did not cause unnecessary provocation but did everything to bring home the point. Notwithstanding its economic woes and any other calamity, Pakistan could take the plunge if required so regardless of the cost it could entail. Our territorial integrity is sacrosanct. No aggression would go unpunished. The war is no option between nuclear armed Pakistan and India. Only option is peace. The choice remains only between uneasy peace and real peace. Because of a matured measured response and earnest quest for peace, Pakistan has rose in estimation of international community.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

Share on: WhatsApp