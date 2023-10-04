PESHAWAR – Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Test (MDCAT) was marred by a cheating scandal, and the matter landed in court. The court restricted medical colleges from uploading results of the recent test on the official portal until probe findings were received.

Amid the uncertainty and protests against the cancellation of the exam, the interim cabinet members announced to conduct of the MDCAT again.

In a recent update, the Peshawar High Court has disposed of writ petitions after the provincial government’s move to retake the test. Justice Syed Arshad Ali of PHC questions at Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) for not conducting own probe upon receiving a letter from the investigators.

During the hearing, the advocate general apprised PHC that the provincial government decided to conduct the test again with the approval of the cabinet, citing irregularities in the September 10 test.

PHC was told that the government is chalking out future strategy with Khyber Medical University (KMU) officials. The varsity’s lawyer informed the judge that the university’s board has the authority to conduct tests and has its own set of rules.

Meanwhile, the PMDC lawyer maintained that the test cannot be conducted in any situation.

PMDC’s lawyer stated that the test had been declared lawful in a recent meeting of vice-chancellors on September 15, and action was recommended against those involved.

PHC then declared that the provincial government decided to conduct the MDCAT test again, leading to the disposal of the writ petitions.