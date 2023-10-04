Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for Karachi and most parts of Sindh during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, hot and humid weather is expected in most districts of the province on Wednesday night and the following two days.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 C on Thursday and 34-36 C on Friday.

Minimum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 25-27 C on Thursday and Friday.

During the next two days, relative humidity will remain in the range of 75-85 per cent in the morning and 55-65 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 42 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 67 per cent.