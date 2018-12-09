Man commits suicide

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A man committed suicide by hanging himself with the ceiling fan over some domestic dispute. The police on Sunday said further that Zeshan alisa ‘Shani’ s/o M Younas (25) ended his life on Saturday by hanging himself with the ceiling fan in his residence in Qila Kallerwala, in the limits of the Qila Kallerwala police station. The deceased was unmarried.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out in the Passport Office on Sunday. According to details, fire broke out in the building in Zeshan Colony,in the limits of the Muradpur police station. The fire tenders of the

Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot apart from the police, and extinguished the fire after half an hour. The fire was caused by the short circuiting and it caused a loss worth Rs 600,000.

