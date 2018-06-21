Mainly hot, dry weather expected in most parts

Islamabad

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Fais-alabad, D.I.Khan, Bannu divisions, Islamabad, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur and adjoining areas experi-enced hot

weather on Wednesday as highest maximum tem-perature recorded was 42 Centigrade.

The Met Office forecast a dry and hot weather for Bahawalpur for

next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a dry and hot weather for other parts of the

region during next 24 hours.Isolated Rain-thundershower is occured in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu division, Islamabad, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during this time duration.Seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting western parts and its adjoining areas.—APP