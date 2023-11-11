Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next twenty-four hours. Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of upper Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded. Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Peshawar twelve, Quetta six, Gilgit eight, Murree five and Muzafarabad nine degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Leh, Baramula and dry weather in Jammu.

Temperature recorded. Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramula eight degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus three and Anantnag seven degree centigrade.—INP