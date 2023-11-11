Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) initiated construction activities to enhance and expand the Makki Masjid-Mullah Fazil Chowk section of Syed Zahoor Hashmi Road, commonly known as Airport Road. This marks a pivotal step towards advancing the city’s connectivity and underscores the commitment to bolstering its overall development.

Based on the directive issued by Dawood Khan Khilji, GDA Director Gene, the initiative aims to address a long-standing demand from the local community for better connectivity, according to a report carried out by Gwadar Pro on Saturday. The stakeholders and public circles in Gwadar not only expressed satisfaction with the initiation of the work on the city’s crucial business highway but also stressed the urgent implementation of the long-delayed project.

They voiced confidence in wholeheartedly supporting the construction and development of this significant project. “Due to illegal occupation and unauthorized encroachments, the construction work on Maki Masjid to Mala Fazil Chowk was stalled for many years,” reads GDA’s statement.

However, the government has already arranged a handsome amount as compensation for the legitimate owners if their shops or properties are disturbed during the expansion of the road. “These compensations, benchmarked against market values, represent the most competitive rates in the entire region,” according to GDA.