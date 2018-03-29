Mainly dry weather expected

Islamabad

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts, gutsy winds are likely in upper parts of the country including Islamabad and Rawalpindi during last 24 hours. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand Division and Gilgilt-Baltistan. Rainfall mm recorded at Astore 10, Gupis 4, Hunza 3, Bagrote, Gilgit 2, Kalam 2 and Mirkhani 1. Today highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi. Meanwhile, Multan Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.2 degree centigrade and 18.7 degree centigrade, respectively. The humidity was recorded 73 per cent at 8:00 am and 23 per cent at 5:00 pm.—APP