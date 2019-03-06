Mainly cold, dry weather expected

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, it predicted light rain-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills at few places in Malakand and Peshawar divisions, besides Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, the continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. While, rain thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Hazara and Rawalpindi divisions. The PMD recorded 5mm rain in Murree, 3 mm in Balakot, 1mm each in Skardu and Rawalakot.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were; Kalam -08°C, Parachinar -05°C, Astore and Bagrote -04°C, Malamjabba -03°C, Kalat, Gupis, Hunza, Mirkhani and Skardu -02°C, while Dir -01°C. Mainly dry and cold weather is expected in the provincial capital, like in other parts of the province, in the next three, four days.—APP

