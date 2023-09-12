The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has successfully accomplished the digital mapping of 43 Smog Hotspot areas across 9 towns of the provincial capital.

Chief Executive Officer LWMC Babar Sahib Din directed to conduct daily sweeping and washing activities in these hotspot areas with working images being uploaded to a dedicated application. CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that road scraping initiative is currently in progress across all roads to effectively combat smog.

Approximately 70 to 80 kilometres of road networks are being operated daily as part of this initiative.

According to a spokesman of LWMC, the areas such as Circular Road, Lorry Adda, Bhaatti Chowk and Railway Road Bazaar have been identified as smog hotspots and are included in this sweeping and scraping effort.

Furthermore, areas like Thokar Chowk, College Road, Kotha Pind Stop, Liberty Market, M.M. Alam Road, Mahmood Kasuri Road, and others have also been officially recognized as Smog Hotspots.

Supervisors in their respective areas will be responsible for uploading working images on the application, ensuring full transparency and accountability in the smog control efforts.

In addition to road scraping Lahore Waste Management Company has initiated efforts to control water sprinkling and has introduced mechanical washing procedures.

CEO Babar Sahib Din urged citizens to support LWMC teams and contribute for creating a Smog-free Environment.

He also urged everyone to refrain from spreading or burning waste.

In case of non-attendance of LWMC cleaning vehicles or staff or any other complaints related to cleanliness, citizens may contact LWMC helpline 1139 or Social Media handles.