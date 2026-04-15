Load Shedding Update: Pakistan braces for possible Increase in power outages amid soaring shortfall

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is again facing widening electricity crisis, as gap between demand and power generation raises fears of intensified load-shedding in the scorching heat.

Although April is typically considered a low-demand month, multiple regions across Pakistan are already experiencing disruptions in electricity supply, affecting both urban and rural consumers alike.

Official figures from the Power Division show grim picture in the national power system. Current electricity demand stands at approximately 18,000 megawatts, while actual production is only around 13,500 megawatts, which created staggering shortfall of about 4,500 megawatts, forcing authorities to implement load management measures.

The government maintains that the ongoing outages are part of a controlled approach described as the “Peak Relief Strategy.” Officials argue that without regulated load management, electricity tariffs could have risen sharply.

The pressure is particularly severe during peak hours, from 5 PM to 1 AM, when consumption spikes and the grid faces maximum stress.

In wake of global power crisis, hydropower generation declined due to seasonal factors, reducing a key source of relatively cheaper electricity. At the same time, power plants dependent on imported fuel are struggling to operate at full capacity, further weakening supply.

The situation remained intense due to Pakistan’s growing dependence on imported energy as a central vulnerability in the system. Concerns have also been raised that geopolitical tensions, including reported strains between Iran and the US, along with disruptions in global energy supply chains, may have impacted imported LNG availability, reducing output from several power plants.

At present, Pakistan is generating only about 12,000 to 13,000 megawatts, while national demand remains between 17,000 and 18,000 megawatts. This persistent deficit continues to drive rolling blackouts in various regions.

Energy experts warn that the situation could deteriorate further in the coming weeks. With rising temperatures and increased use of air conditioners, electricity demand is expected to surge sharply, potentially deepening the ongoing crisis and expanding load-shedding duration and coverage.

If current conditions persist, including fuel shortages, reduced hydropower output, and import constraints, officials and analysts alike caution that load-shedding may increase further across Pakistan, placing additional strain on households and businesses nationwide.