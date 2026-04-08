Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Price of 24, 22 & 18 Karat – 8 April 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan stand at Rs488,462 per tola (24-Karat) on Monday with experts predicting a significant jump in today’s trading session following a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The rate for 10 grams stands at Rs418,777 as it recorded a decline of Rs2,572 in previous session on April 7 2026.

Gold Prices

Unit Price Gold Per Tola Rs488,462 Gold 10 Grams Rs418,777 Gold Per Ounce $4,812 Silver Per Tola Rs7,744

As of 9:00 am PSL, gold is trading at $4,812 per ounce, showing a rise in global prices that are expected to influence domestic rates.

22 and 21 Karat Gold Rates

Meanwhile, 22-karat gold is priced at Rs457,691 per tola, while 21-karat gold costs Rs436,887 per tola, and 18-karat gold is available at Rs374,475 per tola.

Silver Prices

Meanwhile, silver is priced at Rs7,744 per tola after witnessing no change in previous sessions.

It is recalled that gold began the year with strong gains but has dropped over 8% following the outbreak of conflict with Iran on February 28.

As the US and Iran have reached a ceasefire agreement, experts suggest that investors could redirect investments to gold, jacking up the prices in coming days.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced that talks with the United States are scheduled to start on April 10 in Islamabad, following the submission of Iran’s proposal through Pakistan, while emphasizing that these discussions do not indicate the war has ended.