IN a recent development, the Indian Supreme Court has sought timeframe from the Government to restore the statehood of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Several petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — were referred to a Constitution Bench in 2019. On Monday, the Centre told the Supreme Court that the current status of Jammu and Kashmir as a union territory was not permanent and its statehood will be restored.

Over four years ago, Modi government had treacherously abrogated the special status of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international law. The fact of the matter is that this move was neither accepted by the local people of Kashmir nor by the international community. Thus an effort is being made through the Supreme Court to provide a face saving to Modi Junta. Though nothing good can be expected from a person like Modi who has a history of persecuting Muslims and the same is happening right now not only in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir but several parts of India, yet if the statehood is restored, we believe this will provide an opportunity to both Pakistan and India to engage in dialogue for resolution of this as well as other outstanding disputes. Pakistan has always shown openness for dialogue provided New Delhi creates an environment for it. We believe the restoration of statehood will create the necessary environment for dialogue but India at the same time will have to demonstrate the sincerity of purpose and move towards the resolution of Kashmir dispute. The responsibility also lies with the international community, particularly important capitals, to exert their influence on India. Their role is crucial not only in halting the ongoing persecution of the Kashmiri people but also in facilitating the resolution of this longstanding dispute. This is imperative for the establishment of lasting peace and stability in the South Asian region.