The Lahore High Court on Monday fixed October 2 for framing charges on the investigations and operations DIG in a contempt plea after their replies, submitted in connection with the arrest of former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, were rejected for being non-satisfactory.

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf also issued bailable arrest warrants for chief commissioner Islamabad, superintendent Attock jail, and non-bailable arrest warrants for inspector general police Islamabad after they did not appear before the court despite a clear order to ensure their presence.

Justice Rauf was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Qaisara Elahi, wife of Pervaiz Elahi, seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the top officials and other relevant officers over allegedly disobeying LHC’s order that had restrained NAB, any other authority, agency, and office from arresting and detaining the former CM under any law relating to preventive detention.

But shortly after Elahi’s release, the Islamabad police arrested him again when he was being taken to his residence under the supervision of the DIGs and additional registrar LHC.

In previous proceedings, Justice Rauf following the non-appearance of IGP Islamabad had first issued bailable arrest warrants and now issued non-bailable arrest warrant.

As proceedings commenced Monday, Justice Rauf asked where is IG Islamabad to which the law officer told the court that a reply had been received on his behalf but he did not attend owing to other commitments.

Expressing his displeasure, Justice Rauf remarked that it seems the court’s orders are being taken “easy” and then directed the law officer to talk to IG Islamabad to know how he will attend the court proceedings.