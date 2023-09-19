PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said the PPP would deliberate on forming political alliances once the election date is announced.

Addressing a press conference in Okara, Bilawal said: “Ask me what alliance I’m going for or not [with any other party] when the election schedule is announced.”

The PPP chairman reiterated his request to the ECP to announce the date for the upcoming polls and their schedule. He added that such a move would address any concern of the PPP or any other party.

Bilawal also talked about the party’s recent request to co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari to raise their complaints regarding an “uneven playing field” with all quarters concerned, and requested him to pull through with the responsibility he was

given. “Otherwise, I request Zardari sahib to not tie my hands,” he added.

The PPP chairman also expressed his well wishes for new Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and said he hoped that the judge would improve the Supreme Court’s affairs.

Bilawal’s comments came after the PPP rejected even the possibility of such an alliance with the PTI while the member parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement drift apart.

When Bilawal was questioned about political dialogue with the PTI on Friday, he had said that before May 9, the PPP was trying to have a dialogue with every political force for elections but the PTI had decided to attack the Lahore corps commander house, GHQ and other army installations.

“We can have a dialogue with those not involved in the attacks of May 9. Our doors are open for negotiations with non-militant entities,” Bilawal had said.

In response to a question, Bilawal criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-N for welcoming Raja Riaz, the former National Assembly opposition leader, into their ranks.

When asked about his views on leadership, Bilawal stated, “As a young leader myself, I possess a profound understanding of the challenges that confront our youth. It is imperative for the youth to step forward and shape their own destinies.”

Bilawal also noted that the PPP has long advocated for the return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.