The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed authorities to take strict action against Station House Officers if motorists are found driving on roads sans licenses in their respective areas.

The court further ordered authorities to launch a comprehensive campaign that would compel drivers without valid driving licences to stop driving in order to save lives on the roads.

According to the city traffic officer, 7.3 million automobiles are on roads; however, only 1.3 million vehicles were issued licences.

Justice Ali Zia Bajwa was presiding over the hearing of a case pertaining to an underage driver plea, seeking fair trial and due process in his case. He was arrested after his vehicle collided with another vehicle.

In the tragic accident on November 13, six members of a family, including two infants and two women, were killed in Lahore’s DHA locality after their vehicle was hit by an underage driver in a speeding vehicle. The driver, Afnan Shafqat, was taken into custody.

The accused, Afnan, had requested the court to provide him protection under Article 10-A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973 (fair trial and due process).

The plea claimed that Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Ali Naqvi, Lahore CCPO Bilal Saddique Kamyana, DIG Investigation Imran Kishwar, SP Investigation, and other police officials were acting against the accused under media influence.

In the hearing, following complaints of e-papers not being given to civilians applying for licenses, Justice Bajwa directed the City Traffic Police to ensure e-papers are provided to motorists.

At 2 pm, Justice Bajwa also summoned the director general of excise & and taxation during the hearing to explain why vehicles were being registered without licenses and what mechanism has been adopted ever since the matter surfaced.

Remarking that “everything must be done within the law and discriminatory attitude will also not be welcomed”, Justice Bajwa, made it clear to the CTO and the DG that exploitation or misuse of power would not be tolerated in this drive.