The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) detected 205 power pilferers in all its circles and charged them a total of 443,875 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 18.522 million after disconnecting their supply during its sixth day of anti-power theft operation on Tuesday.

A Lesco spokesman confirmed to media here that 205 connections in all circles were found involved in electricity theft and applications for registration of FIRs against all electricity thieves have been filed in the respective police stations, out of which 105 FIRs have been registered while an accused has also been arrested. Among the seized connections were one agricultural, six commercial and 198 domestic of categories, and: We have charged them an accumulative detection units of 443,875 worth Rs 18,522,713, he added. The company’s spokesman said that during the sixth day of operation against electricity thieves, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found pilfering electricity. Sharing break-up of the seized connections details, he said that 25,000 units of Rs 600,000 were charged to an agricultural connection in Qala Sada Singh Hujra (North); 12,788 units worth Rs 575,500 to commercial connections in Chuhang area on Multan Road; 6132 detection units of Rs 238,535 to customers pilfering electricity directly from main transmission lines in Raja Jang area; and 5936 units of Rs 200,000 to customers stealing electricity on Raiwind Road. During six days of operation, the Lesco found a total of 1,498 connections pilfering electricity through various means in the region. FIR applications were submitted against 1,497 electricity thieves, out of which 947 FIRs have been registered and a total of 86 accused have been arrested. All the electricity thieves have charged a total of 4,775,973 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 201.751 million.

Meanwhile, Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider said, on the instructions of the prime minister and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), we have started operation against electricity thieves since Thursday last and we will continue with anti-power theft operation till the time all the electricity thieves are brought to justice.

Earlier, LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company) is continuing with anti-power theft operation in all its circles of operation on fifth consecutive day (Monday) and detected 194 customers stealing electricity, according to the company’s spokesman here.

He added that LESCO has also submitted applications for registration of FIRs against all the electricity thieves in the respective police stations, out of which 97 FIRs (First Information Reports) have been registered and 25 suspects arrested. The LESCO raiding teams managed to detect one industrial, one agricultural, seven commercial and 185 domestic connections from where the respective customers were stealing electricity.

The company, he said, also charged 528,700 units to electricity thieves caught on the fifth day in the form of detection bill amounting to Rs 24.168 million after disconnecting all the connections. Also on the fifth day of operation, he said, LESCO teams found some important figures involved in electricity theft.

Following directives of Prime Minister and the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), he said, the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has launched massive operations against electricity thieves. The CEO is resolute to eliminate the evil of electricity theft from the LESCO region. The spokesman said that on fifth day of operation, LESCO charged 52840 detection units of Rs 2.959 million to Muhammad Younas (Chaanan Dyna Mill), 50966 detection units of Rs 2.854 million to Abdul Rauf having a commercial connection, 25907 units of Rs 569,954 to Muhammad Bilal, 5431 units worth Rs 325,872 to Shabir Ahmad Liliani, 5303 units of Rs 265,150 to Kamran Madhulal, and 6270 units worth Rs 229,000 to Asghar Ali (Suhana Service Station). The spokesman mentioned that a total of 1,273 connections were detected as stealing electricity during five-day operation in LESCO region. Out of 1272 FIR applications, 796 FIRs have so far been registered and 83 suspects arrested, he said, asserting that a total of 4,277,577 detection units worth Rs 181.028 million have been charged to all the electricity thieves.

The LESCO CEO said that grand operation against electricity theft would continue without discrimination, and the LESCO officers/officials and field staff conniving in the power theft would also be taken to task.