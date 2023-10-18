Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider conducted a special e-Kachehri for immediate redressal of complaints of electricity customers here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday. The CEO listened to the complaints of the customers through a facebook live session and issued on the spot orders accordingly. Director (Customer Services) Rai Mohammad Asghar, General Manager (Technical) Aamir Yasin, Director General (Implementation) Zameer Hussain Kulachi, Director (Admin.) Nauman Ghafoor, Manager (Complaint Cell) Masooma and other officers were also present. While the SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the circles of LESCO participated through facebook link.

The session was actively attended by customers of all the circles of five districts (Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Okara and Nankana Sahib) fall in the domain of LESCO. The CEO Engineer Shahid Haider issued instructions to relevant officers over the complaints received in e-Kachehri. He also directed all Circle Heads to immediately replace wires which are a safety hazard and ensure that bills are issued to customers as per their readings, and complete redressal of consumer grievances be ensured.