Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the differently-able persons are equally talented like other people be it the field of education or sports.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with the White Cane Day under the Blind Professional Association of Punjab at the Al-Hamra here, he said, Allah Almighty has given special abilities to special people and these people set an example for many people due to their courage and determination. The Governor Punjab said it is the duty of every individual in the society to help the visually impaired persons to face the challenges. He said for the first time, the historic building of Governor House is being made suitable for the needs of special persons, adding, facilities, including ramps for wheel chairs, and lift facilities are being provided.

He said the elevator will also have Braille instructions for the visually impaired persons. Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman underlined the need to improve social attitudes towards special people in society. He said that he has also issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of the universities in this regard. He urged the teachers, especially school teachers, to work on improving social behaviour towards differently abled persons. He said that the Punjab governments departments should provide wheelchair ramps and other facilities to cater to the needs of the special people in the buildings. In particular, the construction department should take special care of the special persons during the construction work. The Governor Punjab said that different libraries across Punjab should also have audio based books and headphone facilities for visually impaired people so that these people can connect and access the whole world. While appreciating the role of Blind Professional Association Punjab, the Governor said that he is extremely happy to know that the Association is a strong network of highly qualified and educated visually impaired people who are actively contributing to solving the problems of blind people. On this occasion, the blind people informed the Governor Punjab in detail about the various problems faced by them. The Governor said that he would forward their recommendations to the Punjab government. President Blind Professional Association Punjab Dr. Iftikhar Bukhari, General Secretary Blind Professional Association Punjab Muhammad Owais, social worker Safia Ishaq, General Secretary, teachers, students and a large number of people associated with civil society.