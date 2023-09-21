Lahore Development Authority on Thursday continued operation against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial use and encroachment in Lahore.

LDA team removed encroachments from more than 40 properties in LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا جوبلی ٹاؤن اور ایل ڈی اے ایونیو ون میں آپریشن،40 املاک سے تجاوزات ہٹا دیں،15 املاک سر بمہر۔مین بلیوارڈ پر قائم نجی سکول،رئیل اسٹیٹ دفاتر، فوڈ پوائنٹس، شورومز، ورکشاپس کے آگے بنائی گئیں تجاوزات مسمار۔@commissionerlhr @RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/oVGD9LYfvL — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 21, 2023

Teams demolished ramps, boards, sheds built in front of private schools, real estate offices, food points, showrooms and workshops in LDA Avenue-I and Main Boulevard of Jubilee Town.

LDA teams also sealed 15 properties for illegal commercial use and violation of building bylaws.

Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali and Director LDA Avenue-I Rehan Athar carried out operation with the help of enforcement teams, Police and heavy machinery.

As per LDA officials, several notices were served to owners of these buildings before the operation. Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operation against violation of building bylaws, illegal commercial use and encroachment.