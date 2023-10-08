Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Sunday demolished the infrastructure of an illegal private housing scheme on Raiwind Road in Lahore.

The LDA team demolished the entrance fate and infrastructure of the Islamic Research Housing Society near the LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme on Raiwind Road.

The team also demolished the boundary wall of the said housing society.

ایل ڈی اے کا شہر میں غیر قانونی ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹیوں کے خلاف آپریشن جاری۔رائیونڈ روڈ، ایل ڈی اے ایونیو ون کے قریب قائم اسلامک ریسرچ ہاؤسنگ سوسائٹی کا داخلی گیٹ، باؤنڈری وال اور اسٹرکچر مسمار کر دیا۔غیرقانونی طور پر قائم سکیم کو اس سے قبل متعدد نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/iC3bh6ETat — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) October 8, 2023

LDA’s Estate Management Private Housing Scheme Wing carried out the operation with the help of the enforcement team, Police and heavy machinery.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the housing scheme before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Aki Randhawa has directed continuing operations against illegal housing schemes, encroachments and violation of bylaws.