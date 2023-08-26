Honda 125 is the most selling unit of Atlas Honda Bike, known for its design, robust performance, easy maintenance, and good resale value.

The design of the country’s famous two-wheeler is sleek as it produces decent aerodynamics for a quick pace. Its aesthetics and robust performance are no less than a craze as despite strong competition, CG 125 holds a huge fan base.

Almost all companies including Honda increased the prices of all bikes in the wake of the huge depreciation of local currency, and skyrocketing inflation. Amid the economic crisis, the oldest bike manufacturer also increased the prices of the Honda CG 125.

Latest price of Honda CG 125 2023

As of August 2023, the current price of the Honda CG 125 is Rs229,900 and Special Edition costs Rs275,900.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

The fuel average of the country’s most selling bike is around 35 km per litres.

Honda CG 125 Specs

Honda CG 1295 colors

Black, and Red

Honda CG 125 Competitors

Yamaha YBR 125, Suzuki 110s, Road Prince 125, Ravi Piaggio 125, and United 125.