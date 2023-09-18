Lahore to London is one of the busiest routes for flights as huge number of Pakistanis are settled in the United Kingdom for their studies, jobs or businesses.

As large numbers of Pakistanis migrated to Britain, the travel route between the two countries remained busy and there was huge influx of passengers especially in the holiday season.

Pakistan International Airlines (FIA) had been operating flights on the route but it was banned from carrying flights to the United Kingdom due to safety concerns and regulatory issues, but there is a ray of hope for the national flag carrier to resume flight operations to the UK and other destinations.

Here we have gathered Lahore to London ticket prices being offered other airlines in the month of September 2023.

The cheapest one-way ticket price of Emirates flight from Lahore to London’s Heathrow airport is available at a price of Rs196,586 for September 25 while the highest price is Rs807,226.

Lahore to London (Heathow) cheap ticket price being offered by Etihad Airways is Rs200,456 for September 29 and 30. The price will be further low if you are planning to fly to London early October.

Turkish Airlines is offering the Lahore to London (All airports) ticket as low as Rs142,874 for September 29. The tickets from September 19 to 28 are comparatively costly.