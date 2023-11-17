LAHORE – Thousands of people travel between Lahore and Karachi on daily basis making it one of the busiest routes in the country.

Public can take flights, train and buses to travel between the two major cities. A large number people prefer trains due to various reasons, including affordability and reasonable sitting facility.

Pakistan Railways operates Allama Iqbal Express, Awam Express, Karachi Express, Shalimar Express, Khyber Mail, Pak Business Express, Fareed Express, Karakoram Express, hah Hussain Express, Green Line, and Tezgam on this routes.

Lahore to Karachi Karakoram Express Fare

The railways announced an increase in ticket prices in September 2023 due to massive surge in petroleum prices.

The Karakoram Express ticket price from Lahore to Karachi stands at Rs4,000 for economy class seat while Rs4,100 for berth in same class.

The ticket price for AC Lower class stands at Rs7,250 while AC Business ticket price is Rs9.150.