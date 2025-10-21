Lahore to host two-day Business Forum under ILO’s auspices

LAHORE – In a significant move aimed at improving the working conditions and competitiveness of Pakistan’s textile sector, Better Work Pakistan is set to host the crucial Business Forum in Lahore on October 21-22, 2025.

This event, held under the auspices of the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Government of Pakistan, will bring together factory owners, international brands, retailers, government representatives, and trade unions.

The forum is designed to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss the progress, challenges, and priorities of the Better Work program, a collaboration between the ILO and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The program works to improve labour standards and boost enterprise competitiveness in the country’s garment and textile industries.

On Day 1 of the forum, participants will focus on the strategic direction and sustainable growth of Pakistan’s textile sector.

Day 2 will provide opportunities for business networking, sharing industry best practices, and discussing success stories from participating factories. A breakfast meeting with the ILO country director, brand representatives, and donors is also being considered.

The key outcomes of the forum will include a shared understanding among participants of priority areas for action to address decent work deficits, the establishment of a platform for regular exchange of knowledge and best practices, and the creation of an action plan for Better Work Pakistan’s next phase.

Better Work Pakistan, which began its pilot phase in 2022, aims to improve compliance with labour laws and international standards in the country’s garment sector. By 2025, the program expects to have improved working conditions and enhanced competitiveness in at least 120 factories, while also strengthening overall labour market governance.

With the collaboration of various stakeholders, the Better Work Business Forum represents a crucial step in Pakistan’s journey toward a more sustainable, inclusive, and competitive textile industry.

Pakistan Observer Joins as Media Partner for Prestigious Business Forum

Pakistan Observer is proud to be the official media partner for the two-day Business Forum in Lahore, organized under the auspices of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

This prestigious event 2025, aims to foster partnerships that promote sustainable compliance and enhance enterprise competitiveness within Pakistan’s textile and garment sector.

As part of its involvement, Pakistan Observer will host exclusive podcast sessions on the sidelines of the forum, featuring insights from local and international dignitaries.

These sessions will provide a unique opportunity to hear from key stakeholders, including government officials, industry leaders, and experts, discussing the future of Pakistan’s textile industry and the path toward sustainable growth.