Kundi assures support for business-friendly environment

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday assured the business community of his support in addressing their concerns, reinforcing the commitment of the Governor’s Office to foster a business-friendly environment in KP.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to increasing business activity and addressing security concerns facing the business community.

He remarked this during his meeting with the top brass of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) during his best to the chamber. He outlined the ongoing initiatives to improve infrastructure, enhance law enforcement capabilities, and promote economic growth in KP.

“The government is utilizing all available resources to tackle law and order and improve security across the province, along with upgrading roads, educational institutions, and medical facilities,” he said.

The governor underscored the importance of fostering cooperation among institutions to activate Central Asia’s trade routes. He also emphasized that political stability and economic growth were essential goals that required the support of all political parties.

He encouraged RCCI to prepare proposals for the upcoming fiscal budget to ensure the needs and priorities of the business community are addressed. He noted the shared responsibility of enhancing Pakistan’s image internationally, stating.

‘All institutions must work collaboratively to promote Pakistan in a positive image’, he added.

In his welcoming remarks, president RCCI Usman Shaukat presented an overview of the Chamber’s current activities and initiatives.

He emphasized that a significant portion of Rawalpindi’s business activity was closely connected to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), highlighting Rawalpindi’s role as a key trade route with Afghanistan and Central Asia, which facilitates two-way cargo transit and sustains millions of jobs.

He urged the Governor to support business and infrastructure development in key sectors, particularly mining, minerals, and tourism, which includes both domestic and religious tourism.—APP

News desk

